<i>Emergency</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut's Film Struggles

Kangana Ranaut's ambitious film Emergency witnessed a dip in the box office collection on its first Tuesday (January 21). The movie, which opened in the theatres on January 17, minted Rs 1 crore on Day 5, as per Sacnilk.

With this, the total collection of Emergency stands at Rs 12.40 crore. The film had an occupancy rate of 0.79 percent in the Hindi market, the report added.

Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency revolves around one of the darkest chapters in Indian history after the Independence. It is set against the backdrop of the 21-month period between 1975 and 1977 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the nation.

Kangana Ranaut plays the lead in Emergency. Anupam Kher essays the role of Jayaprakash Narayan. Milind Soman slips into the shoes of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Shreyas Talpade is seen as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar and Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi.

Not too long ago, Kangana Ranaut dropped a video on Instagram thanking fans for showering love on Emergency. However, she expressed her sadness about the film not releasing in Punjab owing to state-wide protests.

In the clip, Kangana Ranaut said, “Mere dil mein abhi bhi kuch dard hai. Punjab. Industry mein aesa kaha jata tha ki Punjab mein meri filmein sabse acha perform karti hai. Aur aaj ek din hai jab Punjab mein meri film ko release tak nahi hone diya jaraha hai (I still have pain in my heart. Punjab. It was said in the industry that my films perform the best in Punjab. And today, my film isn't even being allowed to release there).”

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) demanded a ban on Emergency, restricting the film's screenings in several parts of Punjab. SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami even penned a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the matter.

After continuous protests from the SGPC, cinema halls in Amritsarm Ludhiana, Bhatinda and Patiala did not screen the movie.