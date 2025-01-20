<i>Emergency</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut's Film Shows Growth On Sunday, Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Emergency opened in the theaters on Friday (January 17). The film minted Rs 4.35 crore on its first Sunday (January 19), reported Sacnilk.



With this, the total collection of the political drama now stands at Rs 10.45 crore. The film witnessed an overall occupancy rate of 18.96% in the Hindi market, the report added.



Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film revolves around the 21-month Emergency period imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.



While Kangana Ranaut plays Indira Gandhi in the film, Anupam Kher essays Jayaprakash Narayan. Milind Soman is seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi, and Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar.



Previously, in an interaction with Shubhankar Mishra, Kangana Ranaut revealed her financial struggles while making Emergency.



She said, "Of course I had financial issues while making the film. A lot of people backed out. Nobody was buying it. No OTT platform was ready to purchase it. I had to mortgage my house to make the film. I did go through these issues but I didn't have someone to go to and cry to.”



Kangana Ranaut added, “I never had a PR team to promote myself. But people against me hired PRs to harm my image. They randomly put cases against me calling me psycho, chudail, stalker. They spoke so much bad about me. Nobody speaks about a woman like that.”



Emergency marks Kangana Ranaut's biggest box-office opening in five years. Her 2023 aerial action film Tejas, by Sarvesh Mewara, garnered a modest Rs 1.25 crore on day 1. Kangana's 2022 action entertainer Dhaakad amassed Rs 1.20 crore. Meanwhile, her 2021 political biopic Thalaivii about the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had an opening collection of Rs 1.46 crore in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.



Before Emergency, Kangana Ranaut's highest opening was for the sports drama Panga. The film, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, hit the big screens in January 2020, just before the pandemic. Panga garnered Rs 2.70 crore on its opening day.