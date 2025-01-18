Kangana Ranaut Finds Deepika Padukone's Role In <i>Padmaavat</i> Insignificant: "Only Getting Ready"

Kangana Ranaut doesn't hold back when it comes to giving an opinion. The actress, who is busy with the promotions of her latest release Emergency, has now taken a dig at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

Kangana Ranaut recently appeared in an interview with YouTuber Ajeet Bharti. In one segment, Kangana revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted her to play the lead in Padmaavat but refused to hand her the script.

Elaborating on the matter, Kangana Ranaut said, “I was also offered Padmaavati. I asked him [Sanjay Leela Bhansali] if it would be great if I could get the script of the film. He said, ‘I never give my scripts'. Then I asked him, ‘What is the role of the heroine then?' He said, ‘The hero is struck by the heroine when he sees her getting ready in a mirror'.”

Kangana Ranaut added, “When I actually watched the film, I realised that she [Deepika Padukone] is actually only getting ready in the entire film. He was right. I do not want to take these names and bring attention to individuals. But I want to ask, which director I should work with?”

Padmaavat also featured Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles. While Ranveer essayed the character of Alauddin Khilji, Shahid portrayed Rajput ruler Maharawal Ratan Singh. Deepika Padukone played Shahid's wife Rani Padmavati.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's solo directorial Emergency premiered on Friday (January 17). The film marked her biggest box-office opening in the last five years. The political drama is set against the backdrop of India's Emergency period from 1975 to 1977. During this time, freedom of the press and civil rights were severely restricted. Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Mahim Chaudhary, Vishak Nair and late actor Satish Kaushik are part of the project.