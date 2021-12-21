'Wives Are Watching,' Karan Johar Tells Sara Ali Khan About 'Swayamvar' Wishlist. Vicky Kaushal Is On It

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

What's brewing in the Bollywood column you ask? Well, Sara Ali Khan's "swayamvar" list, with more than a little help from Karan Johar. So Sara Ali Khan and her Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee Shots With Karan, where the show's host asked the actress, "Name four people that you would want in your swayamvar." She replied, "Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan." Karan Johar jokingly added, "All these wives are watching, I'm just telling you." To which Sara Ali Khan replied, "And hopefully the husbands are also."

Sara's Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh is married to Deepika Padukone. Vicky Kaushal, who will soon share screen space with Sara in a project, recently married Katrina Kaif. Sara's Coolie No 1 co-star Varun married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal earlier this year. Vijay Deverakonda is the only single actor on the list.

Check out the video here:

Sara Ali Khan has quite a bit of a reputation of being candid when it comes to coffee chats. The last time the actress was on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 6, she revealed that she would like to "date" actor Kartik Aaryan. A few months later, the two starred in the film Love Aaj Kal 2.

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed a second child, son Jeh, together in February. They are parents to Taimur (5). Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita are parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.