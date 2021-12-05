After Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh Joins Sara Ali Khan's Chaka Chak Party

Sara Ali Khan with Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram profile is Chaka Chak these days. For those who don't know, it is a reference to her latest track from her film Atrangi Re. After dancing to the viral track with Ananya Panday and Madhuri Dixit, she performed to it with her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh. Posting the video with the actor, Sara wrote on the caption, "Super super, ultra cool Ranveer Singh. Proving yet again why he's king. Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you." The video got a shout out from the actress' Instafam.

This is the video we are talking about:

When Sara Ali Khan danced with Madhuri Dixit:

The one with Ananya Panday:

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed a second child, son Jeh, together in February. They are parents to Taimur (4). Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita are parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Ranveer Singh is currently seen hosting The Big Picture. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor also signed another project with Rohit Shetty, which is titled Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors. He also awaits the release of '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.