The One Where 'Dance Deewane' Madhuri Dixit And Sara Ali Khan Perform To Chaka Chak

Madhuri and Sara in a still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights The duo can be seen dancing to 'Chaka Chak'

Shreya Ghoshal has sung the track

Sara awaits the release of 'Atrangi Re'

Sara Ali Khan, who is busy with the promotions of Atrangi Re, shared a new Instagram video and it features her dancing with Madhuri Dixit. The duo can be seen dancing to the track Chaka Chak from the film Atrangi Re. They did the signature step from Madhuri's song Channe Ke Khet Mein. Sara Ali Khan captioned the post: "Chane ke khet mein Chakachak kiya. Poori umar Madhuri Dixit ma'am ne inspiration diya aur ab unke saath dance karke khush hua mera jiya." She added, "Thank you so much ma'am for being so graceful and gracious." Madhuri Dixit worked with Sara's dad Saif Ali Khan in the 1999 film Aarzoo."

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara also performed to the track with Ananya Panday, a video of which she shared on social media. She wrote: "Chakachak girls. Thumka and Twirls. Dearest AP quickly learns and Rinku's love and gratitude she immediately earns."

Chaka Chak has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and it has been composed by AR Rahman. The track is going crazy viral.

Atrangi Re is a highly-awaited project that was first announced in the beginning of 2020. Atrangi Re is Dhanush's second film with Aanand L Rai after the 2013 film Ranjhanaa. It is Akshay Kumar's first film with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films.

The film's shooting began in 2020. However, it was halted due to the pandemic and the lockdowns .During the film's shoot, actor Akshay Kumar and the film's director Aanand L Rai had contracted the virus due to which the film was delayed again. After much ado, the film will finally release on December 24 on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.