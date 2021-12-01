'We Were Kids': Shreya Ghoshal After Fans Dig Out Chats With New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Shreya Ghoshal shared this image. (Image courtesy: shreyaghoshal)

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has found herself trending on the sidelines of Parag Agrawal's appointment as the new CEO of Twitter. For those wondering, what the connection is between the two - let's just say it is over 10 years old and has something to do with Internet's collective online memory which is elephantine in proportion. Twitter users dug out old exchanges between the singer and the new Twitter CEO. One of the threads is a generic exchange about how they are doing in life. The other one is a tweet from Parag Agrawal that reads: "Nice DP, kya haal chaal hain." More on the old Twitter conversations later. Shreya Ghoshal reacted to the bombardment of tweets and she wrote: "Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho. (You guys are digging out tweets from childhood)." She added, "Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh ( Do friends not tweet to each other? What is this time pass)?"

Parag Agrawal, an IIT-Bombay graduate, is Twitter's new chief executive officer, replacing founder Jack Dorsey. The 37-year-old joined Twitter in October 2011 as an ads engineer.

Read Shreya Ghoshal's tweet here:

Arre yaar tum log kitna bachpan ka tweets nikaal rahe ho! Twitter had just launched. 10 years pehle! We were kids! Dost ek dusre ko tweet nahi karte kya? Kya time pass chal raha hai yeh — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 30, 2021

Needless to say, the singer congratulated her friend on his milestone. "Congrats Parag Agrawal. So proud of you! Big day for us, celebrating this news," she tweeted.

Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news https://t.co/PxRBGQ29q4 — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) November 29, 2021

Shreya Ghoshal and Parag Agrawal's friendship goes back a long way. Back in 2010, she had requested her fans to wish her "bachpan ka dost" on social media. "Hey all! Found another bachpan ka dost! Foodie and traveller... A Stanford scholar! Follow @paraga. It was his b'day yesterday! Wish him pls." Replying to her post at the time, Parag Agrawal tweeted back: "Aila. You are influential. Followers and Twitter messages flooding in."