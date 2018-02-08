With PadMan's Release, Akshay Kumar 'Hopes For A New Dawn'

Akshay Kumar plays entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham in PadMan

February 08, 2018
Akshay Kumar's PadMan releases this Friday (Image courtesy- akshaykumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Only 18% women in India use sanitary pads," wrote Akshay
  2. PadMan is produced by Twinkle Khanna
  3. It also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte
Akshay Kumar 'hopes' that with the release of his upcoming film Padman, there will be a 'new dawn' in the lives of many women. The 50-year-old actor posted a picture of himself facing the rising sun and captioned it as: "Only 18% women in India use sanitary pads... a new dawn brings new hope, change is near and it's almost here. PadMan, in 2 days." The picture appears to be from the sets PadMan. The R Balki-directed film is based on entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine. Akshay Kumar plays Mr Muruganantham in the film.

Here's what Akshay Kumar posted:
 


Ahead of the film's release, Arunachalam Muruganantham started a 'PadMan Challenge' on social media and nominated Twinkle Khanna, the producer of the film. She lead the challenge in Bollywood and several stars like Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma posed with a sanitary pad in hand to tell people that 'there's nothing to be ashamed about periods.'

Mr Muruganantham has also congratulated Twinkle Khanna for her first film as a producer and said that PadMan 'will create history.' "Best wishes @mrsfunnybones on your debut! This is going to create history! And more importantly, it is going to initiate the conversation on #MenstrualHygiene around the world! That's what we all stand for!"

Here's what he tweeted:
 

Twinkle Khanna recently shared a picture of herself and Akshay and wrote: "I once told my Pad Man that I will take him places... Well, not only will Pad Man release in 50 countries all over the world but it is Bollywood's first film that will be releasing day and date in Russia, Ivory Coast and even Iraq."

Take a look at Twinkle's post:
 

Akshay Kumar's PadMan, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, released on February 9.

