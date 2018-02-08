With PadMan's Release, Akshay Kumar 'Hopes For A New Dawn'

Highlights
Ahead of the film's release, Arunachalam Muruganantham started a 'PadMan Challenge' on social media and nominated Twinkle Khanna, the producer of the film. She lead the challenge in Bollywood and several stars like Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma posed with a sanitary pad in hand to tell people that 'there's nothing to be ashamed about periods.'
Mr Muruganantham has also congratulated Twinkle Khanna for her first film as a producer and said that PadMan 'will create history.' "Best wishes @mrsfunnybones on your debut! This is going to create history! And more importantly, it is going to initiate the conversation on #MenstrualHygiene around the world! That's what we all stand for!"
Twinkle Khanna recently shared a picture of herself and Akshay and wrote: "I once told my Pad Man that I will take him places... Well, not only will Pad Man release in 50 countries all over the world but it is Bollywood's first film that will be releasing day and date in Russia, Ivory Coast and even Iraq."
Akshay Kumar's PadMan, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, released on February 9.