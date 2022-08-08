With Just Days To Laal Singh Chaddha Release, Here's What Kareena Kapoor Is Upto

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor has treated her Insta family to some stunning pictures of herself in an ethnic outfit. In the images, the actress, who is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, looks beautiful in a blue salwar-suit set. The actress has accessorised her look with statement earrings and has left her hair open. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Are you ready? God I so am... Three days to go Laal Singh Chaddha... 11th August 2022... #AamirKhan". The actress was spotted in Mumbai, promoting her upcoming movie.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post:



Here have a look at more pictures of Kareena Kapoor:

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor was spotted in the city in a casual outfit - an oversized t-shirt paired with baggy jeans. She tied her hair into a bun and completed her look with sunglasses. Check out the picture below:

Lately, Kareena Kapoor returned from her long vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. The actress has shared several pictures from London and Italy on her Instagram handle. Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Aamir Khan and Mona Singh. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The movie will hit the theatres on August 11.

Also, Kareena Kapoor will soon be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's next, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The movie is an adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. The murder mystery drama will release on Netflix.