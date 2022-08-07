Aamir Khan And Faisal Sheikh Recreate This Iconic Scene From Andaz Apna Apna

Faisal Sheikh with Aamir Khan. (courtesy: mr_faisu_07)

Aamir Khan, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, recently recreated one of his iconic scenes from his 1994 comedy movie Andaz Apna Apna, co-starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. The veteran actor recreated the scene with internet sensation Faisal Sheikh aka Mr Faisu. They recreated the bus scene when Salman Khan and Aamir Khan meet for the first time and ask about each other's outfits. In the video, the Lagan actor can be seen mouthing his own dialogues while Faisal mouths Salman's dialogues. Sharing the video, Faisal captioned it as, "Toh baat aaise hai, Aamar Prem jaise hai Still don't know how to put this feeling into words. What a day. What a feeling. Aamir Khan Sir, you are a true inspiration."

Soon after he shared the video, Aamir Khan and Faisal's friends and fans flooded the comment section. Aparshakti Khurana commented, "Hahahah," Esha Gupta wrote, "(laughing emoticons) best", while a fan wrote, "Bollywood star with social media king!!"

Here have a look:

Faisal Sheikh also shared several pictures with Aamir Khan and captioned it as: "Had and amazing time with the legend himself Amir sir I was totally overwhelmed. You are a true inspiration to us." Check out the post below:

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna is considered as a classic Bollywood comedy movie. However, when it was released in 1994, it was a box office flop. The film also featured Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is the Hindi remake of the hit movie The Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 11.