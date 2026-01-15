Why Vijay Sethupathi Broke His No-Cameo Rule For <i>Jailer 2</i>: "I Love Rajinikanth Sir"

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who has long maintained a personal rule against doing cameo appearances, has made a rare exception for Jailer 2.

What's Happening

In an interview with THR India, Sethupathi addressed his long-standing stance on cameo roles and explained why Jailer 2 was different.

While he said he still stands by his decision to avoid such appearances, working with Rajinikanth made this an easy choice.

Sethupathi had previously shared screen space with the superstar in Petta.

"I have done a cameo in Jailer 2 because I love Rajinikanth sir. To be with him, I get to learn a lot. The superstars survived in this industry for so many decades. There is so much to learn," he said.

Background

The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is headlined by Rajinikanth, with a theatrical release planned later this year.

Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which starred Rajinikanth alongside Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi and Yogi Babu.

The first film also drew attention for its high-profile cameos by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar.

The original Jailer follows the story of retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who sets out to find his missing son and finds himself entangled with an eccentric idol smuggler named Varman.

The action-comedy emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023, and the sequel is expected to continue the narrative from where the first part ended.

Vijay Sethupathi also spoke about why he has been cautious about accepting friendly appearances and antagonist roles in recent years.

He said the lack of variety in such parts prompted him to step back, despite his fondness for playing villains. "The filmmakers are bringing me regular, typical villain roles, which I don't want to do," he said.

In recent years, Vijay has expanded his presence across pan-Indian projects, appearing in films such as Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan, and the Prime Video series Farzi by filmmaker duo Raj and DK.

These came on the back of critically acclaimed performances in films like Super Deluxe, '96 and Master.

Up next, Sethupathi will be seen in Gandhi Talks, co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth Jadhav. The film is scheduled to release on January 30.