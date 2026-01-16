Advertisement

Vijay Sethupathi-Puri Jagannadh Film Title Slumdog - 33 Temple Road Revealed On Actor's Birthday

It is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages

Vijay Sethupathi-Puri Jagannadh Film Title <i>Slumdog - 33 Temple Road</i> Revealed On Actor's Birthday
Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh on Friday said his upcoming film with Vijay Sethupathi has been titled "Slumdog - 33 Temple Road".

Jagannadh shared the news with a post on his X handle on the occasion of Sethupathi's 48th birthday. It featured the film's poster with the actor standing in the middle and holding a sword covered in blood.

"From the slums… rises a storm no one can stop. RAW. RUTHLESS. REAL. #PuriSethupathi is #SLUMDOG - 33 Temple Road. Happy Birthday, Makkalselvan. @VijaySethuOffl #HBDVijaySethupathi," read the caption.

The film is produced by Jagannadh alongside Charmme Kaur and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. It is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Sethupathi's latest work is "Thalaivan Thalaivii", which released in July 2025. Directed by Pandiraj, it also starred Roshini Haripriyan in a pivotal role. 

