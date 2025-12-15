Why This Akshaye Khanna-Ranveer Singh <i>Dhurandhar</i> Scene Is Reminding Internet Of <i>Julius Caesar</i>

Have you watched Dhurandhar? Even if you haven't, you might already know its story, read all the controversies, watched Akshaye Khanna's viral clip on the FA9LA song a thousand times, and seen fans and celebrities going gaga over Aditya Dhar's film.

While everyone is busy praising the actor, the script, and the direction, an X user has spotted something extraordinary. She has found a link between Dhurandhar and William Shakespeare's play, Julius Caesar.

Scroll to read at your own risk because there are spoilers ahead.

How Is Dhurandhar Connected With Shakespeare's Julius Caesar?

Sharing a clip from Dhurandhar, Snehal talked about Et Tu Brute, a chapter in Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. In the video, Hamza Ali Mazari (aka Jaskirat Singh, played by Ranveer Singh) has killed Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna). Hamza's face has Rehman's blood smeared all over his face. He is in the hospital corridor when he sees Rehman sitting on a gurney, taking a puff from his cigarette.

Hamza is aware that Rehman is no more. Hence, when he sees his ghost, it reflects his guilt. Snehal drew a parallel here and mentioned that after killing Caesar, Brutus also saw his ghost.

It is not confirmed if Dhurandhar's scene is actually inspired by this tiny detail in Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. However, the X user said that if it is, Aditya Dhar just gave everyone a masterclass in direction. "It's fair to call it a masterful detail," she added.

In Dhurandhar, this chapter is named-‘ET TU BRUTE'.

In the play 'julius caesar' after killing caesar, Brutus sees his ghost.

Similarly Ranveer Singh sees the ghost of Akshaye Khanna.



If @AdityaDharFilms took inspiration from that, it's fair to call it a masterful detail 🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/kAfLFStlV0 — Snehal 🕊️ (@Snehalsays_03) December 14, 2025

Shakespeare's Julius Caesar

William Shakespeare wrote The Tragedy of Julius Caesar in 1599, and it was first performed in the same year. The play is inspired by the political conspiracy around the assassination of Roman dictator Julius Caesar. The murder was planned by senators - Gaius Cassius Longinus and Marcus Junius Brutus, Caesar's dear friend.

'Et Tu Brute?' is a popular Latin phrase that Caesar blurted when he was murdered. The moment the Roman dictator was being assassinated, he realised that his best friend, Brutus, was also involved in the conspiracy.

Et Tu Brute translates to 'And you, Brutus?', 'Even you, Brutus?', 'Also you, Brutus?', 'You too, Brutus?' and 'You as well, Brutus?'

According to the play, Brutus sees Caesar's ghost twice in his life. The first time he saw the ghost, he was in his tent, and Caesar's spirit warned him that he would meet him in Philippi. This was right before the Battle of Philippi.

During the Battle of Philippi, Caesar's ghost reappeared to confront Brutus and foretell his death and the defeat of his forces on the battlefield. These encounters were a reflection of Brutus's conflict with himself, his guilt over Caesar's murder, and the dreadful consequences of his actions.

