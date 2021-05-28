Why The Internet Is Suddenly Obsessing Over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Lookalike Sneha Ullal

Sneha Ullal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: snehaullal )

Actress Sneha Ullal, who is known for her uncanny resemblance to beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, occupied a spot on the list of trends on Friday, courtesy one of her recent Instagram posts. Sneha, a couple of days ago, posted a black and white photo of herself and she looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's "xerox copy" in it. Her post, in no time, grabbed the attention of the Internet with several users calling her the 47-year-old actress' "carbon copy." In the now-viral photo, Sneha Ullal looks gorgeous in a traditional outfit. In the comments section of Sneha's post, several fans compared her photo with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look from the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar.

"Ek baar ko laga Aishwarya hai," commented a fan while another wrote: "Had to look at name to be sure... Aishwarya lookalike so much" on Sneha Ullal's post. Other users summed up their feeling with comments that read: "Aishwarya's xerox copy."

Here's the post by Sneha Ullal that has taken the Internet by storm:

And here's a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Jodhaa Akbar. Can you see the uncanny resemblance?

Sneha Ullal made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2005 film Lucky: No Time For Love. The next year, she featured in Aryan. Three years later, she starred in Kaashh... Mere Hote and Click. Her last Hindi film was Bezubaan Ishq.

Sneha has also worked in several Telugu films. Some of them are Ullasamga Utsahamga, Nenu Meeku Telusa...? King, Varudu, Simha, Ala Modalaindi and Antha Nee Mayalone.

She was last seen in ZEE5's web-series Expiry Date.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's upcoming film is Anurag Kashyap's film Gulab Jamun.