ICYMI: The Internet Is Obsessing Over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Carbon Copy' - Aamna Imran From Pakistan

Aamna Imran from Pakistan is breaking the Internet, courtesy her striking resemblance to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aamna is another addition to the list of Aishwarya's lookalikes but more on that later. The netizens chanced upon pictures and videos of Aamna Imran recently and now describe her as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger and they have every reason to - the uncanny resemblance is hard to miss. Aamna Imran is a medical professional who hails from Pakistan and works in the US. On several of her Instagram posts, users have left comments like Aishwarya's "xerox" and "carbon copy." We have handpicked a few of Aamna Imran's posts for you, take a look:

Now, take a look at these pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and tell us what you think about Aamna Imran's resemblance to beauty queen Aishwarya.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Aamna Imran opened up about being compared to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and revealed that she likes all of the actress' films. "I like all of her movies, particularly Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Mohabbatein, and Umrao Jaan. She looks magnificent in every role she steps in," she told the publication and added: "Devdas is known for its elegance, and I would certainly want to star in it."

Before Aamna Imran, TikTok star Ammuzz Amrutha, Marathi actress Manasi Naik, Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi and Bollywood actress Sneha Ullal sent the Internet into a tizzy with their uncanny resemblance to the actress.

Aishwarya Rai's doppelganger is an Iranian Model, Mahlagha Jaberi and the resemblance is uncanny; See Pics pic.twitter.com/j0VByUb5Nl — Nitish Shekhar (@nitzrulzx412) May 9, 2019

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also be seen alongside husband Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's film Gulab Jamun.