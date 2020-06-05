Viral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Lookalike Recreates A Scene From Her Film Kandukondain Kandukondain

Ammuzz Amrutha (L) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R).(Image courtesy: ammuzz_amrutha)

The Internet has once again found Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger and the actress' fans can't keep calm. The actress, on Friday, occupied a spot on the list of trends after a video of her lookalike recreating her scene from the 2000 Tamil film Kandukondain Kandukondain surfaced on the Internet. The video features TikTok star Ammuzz Amrutha lip-synching Aishwarya's dialogues from one of the film's scenes, which also featured superstar Mammootty. Kandukondain Kandukondain, directed by Rajiv Menon, also starred Ajith Kumar and Tabu. The film completed 20 years on May 4. Soon after Aishwarya's lookalike uploaded the clip on her TikTok profile, it went crazy viral on social media. Several fan clubs dedicated to the Guru actress re-shared it on their respective profiles.

Watch the viral video here:

Now check out the aforementioned scene from the film here:

TBH, it is hard to deny the uncanny resemblance between Ammuzz Amrutha and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Ammuzz Amrutha's Instagram feed is a blend of her TikTok videos and photos, which are flooded with fans calling her the Aishwarya's "xerox" and "carbon copy."

Earlier this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans described Marathi actress Manasi Naik as her doppelganger.

Not just Manasi Naik but Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi and Bollywood actress Sneha Ullal have also, previously, grabbed the attention of Aishwarya's fans for their uncanny resemblance to the former beauty queen.

Aishwarya Rai's doppelganger is an Iranian Model, Mahlagha Jaberi and the resemblance is uncanny; See Pics pic.twitter.com/j0VByUb5Nl — Nitish Shekhar (@nitzrulzx412) May 9, 2019

Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan, which stars Vikram, Karthi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Trisha in pivotal roles. She will also be seen alongside husband Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's film Gulab Jamun.