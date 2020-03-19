The Internet Found Another Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lookalike. Meet Manasi Naik

Manasi Naik and Aishwarya from Jodhaa Akbar (courtesy, L: manasinaik0302)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan found a permanent spot on the trends list recently, courtesy Manasi Naik, a Marathi actress and a popular face on TikTok, who the Internet has identified as Aishwarya's lookalike. TBH, one can't deny the uncanny resemblance between Manasi Naik and Aishwarya, especially from her younger days. Manasi Naik's Instagram feed is a blend of her TikTok videos and photos, which are flooded with fans calling her the Jodhaa Akbar actress' "duplicate" and "carbon copy." Manasi Naik's Instagram had as many as 9,43,537 followers as on Thursday morning while she has a fan following of 4 million on TikTok. Take a look at some of her posts here, which will surely make you gasp in awe over her resemblance with Aishwarya.

In her New Year post from one of her performances, Manasi Naik looks strikingly similar to Aishwarya from Jodhaa Akbar.

In the Marathi film industry, Manasi Naik has featured in films such as Jabardast, Target, Tukya Tukvila Nagya Nachvila, Kutumb and Teen Bayka Fajiti Aika. She's also featured in TV shows such as Char Divas Sasuche and Chala Hawa Yeu Dya.

Last year, fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had briefly made Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi and Internet sensation for her resemblance to the former beauty queen.

Aishwarya Rai's doppelganger is an Iranian Model, Mahlagha Jaberi and the resemblance is uncanny; See Pics pic.twitter.com/j0VByUb5Nl — Nitish Shekhar (@nitzrulzx412) May 9, 2019

When actress Sneha Ullal debuted in Bollywood, fans described her as Aishwarya Rai's "doppelganger". Sneha Ullal made stepped into Bollywood with Salman Khan's Lucky: No Time for Love in 2005.

Meanwhile on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been roped in to star in Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan. She will also be seen reuniting with Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's film Gulab Jamun.