Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Meeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Doppelganger

We would love to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's reaction

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 09, 2019 22:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Meeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Doppelganger

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) and Mahlagha Jaberi (R). (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "The resemblance is uncanny," tweeted a fan
  2. Mahlagha Jaberi is Aishwarya's doppelganger
  3. Mahlagha is a 29-year-old model

Twitter users just learnt about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger and fans clearly can't keep calm. On Wednesday, several Twitter users chanced upon pictures of the former beauty queen's doppelganger and we must tell you that the resemblance is uncanny. In case you are wondering who the actress' lookalike is, we are here to help. Aishwarya's lookalike happens to be 29-year-old Mahlagha Jaberi. Mahlagha is an Iranian model and she has appeared on the covers of several fashion magazines. The model has over 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

Needless to say, Aishwarya's fans were delighted to see the actress' lookalike and they started expressing their joy on social media in no time. A fan juxtaposed a picture of Mahlagha with Aishwarya and wrote: "The resemblance is uncanny."

Many other fans seemed to have a similar opinion. Take a look at a few tweets here:

As of now Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hasn't responded to her doppelganger but we are eagerly waiting for the actress' reaction.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical film Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The actress will also be seen walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in the Anurag Kashyap-produced film Gulab Jamun, in which she will be seen sharing screen space with her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The star couple were last seen together Mani Ratnam's 2010 film Raavan.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Supreme CourtOctopusPM ModiArun ShourieNASASmriti IraniShivraj ChouhanElections 2019Live NewsIPL 2019Entertainment NewsIPL FinalNokia 4.2Honor 20 LiteSamsung A50Ramadan Time TableOnePlus 7 ProPaytm OffersFlipkat Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................