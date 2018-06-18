Why Salman Khan May Not Be Able To Film Bharat In London

Salman Khan might not be allowed to enter the UK due to his conviction in blackbuck case

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 18, 2018 15:59 IST
Salman Khan at an event in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Salman is currently out on bail
  2. Ali Abbas Zafar has only briefed the team about the first schedule
  3. Salman is right now busy with the Da-bang tour
Salman Khan's team Bharat have apparently zeroed in on other locations apart from London for film's shooting as the 52-year-old superstar might not be given permission to enter Europe over his conviction in the blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan was sentenced to five years jail term by a Jodhpur court in connection with the poaching case. He is out on bail. mid-day reports that due to this, Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar has briefed the team about the first schedule only. "There is a fair chance that Salman will not be allowed to enter the UK given his conviction in the case. He is currently out on bail, and has been permitted to perform in the US because the concerts had been announced beforehand," a source told mid-day.

"Bharat was to kick off in London, followed by stints in Spain, Poland and Portugal. But, it will be difficult for Salman to procure permission to shoot in any of the European countries for extended period of time. As a result, Zafar has only briefed the team about the first schedule that will be held in Punjab," the source added.

After the verdict in April, Salman had to shoot the remaining portions of his recently-released film Race 3 in different parts of India.

Of Bharat's schedule, a production unit member told mid-day, "Canada is another option. However, with the current terms of his conviction, Salman can't shoot a straight 45-day schedule outside India. Even if the courts allow it, it may draw unnecessary attention from people. The team has decided it's best to avoid shooting overseas." The final decision rests on Salman. He is currently busy with the Da-bang tour.

Bharat, also starring Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani, is an onscreen adaptation of 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father. It is expected to hit the screens next year on Eid.
 

