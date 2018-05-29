Bharat: Salman Khan And This Actor To Co-Star After 12 Years Just like Race 3, Bharat will also release on Eid

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan at an event in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights The actor has worked with Salman Khan in Karan Arjun Bharat will release on Eid next year Bharat will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Bharat is actor Aasif Sheikh. Interestingly, this won't be the first time that Aasif will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan. The duo have worked together in films such as Karan Arjun, Bandhan, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa. The two were last seen together in the 2006 film Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar. The news was disseminated through Bharat's official Twitter page. The post read: "Ace comedian Aasif Sheikh from popular TV serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! to work with Salman Khan after 12 years." Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar,



Here's the aforementioned post.

Ace comedian @iaasifsheikh from popular TV serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai to work with @BeingSalmanKhan after 12 years @aliabbaszafar@atulreellife#Bharatpic.twitter.com/zaiPjcVo2O — Bharat (@Bharat_TheFilm) May 29, 2018



Aasif Sheikh started his career with India's first daily television show Hum Log and became a household name after featuring in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. He has been part of many television shows such as Yes Boss, Detective Karan and Chidiya Ghar among others.



In Bharat,



The film will be co-produced by Ode To My Father.



Bharat is scheduled to release on Eid, next year.





The newest entrant to join the cast ofis actor Aasif Sheikh. Interestingly, this won't be the first time that Aasif will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan. The duo have worked together in films such asand. The two were last seen together in the 2006 film. The news was disseminated through's official Twitter page. The post read: "Ace comedian Aasif Sheikh from popular TV serialto work with Salman Khan after 12 years." Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat features Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, Disha Patni and comedian Sunil Grover.Here's the aforementioned post.Aasif Sheikh started his career with India's first daily television showand became a household name after featuring in the popular sitcom. He has been part of many television shows such asandamong others.In Salman Khan will be seen sporting five different looks spanning 60 year. The actor will also be seen playing a 20-year-old character in the film. The film will be shot across different locations in Abu Dhabi, Punjab and Delhi. The film will be co-produced by Salman Khan 's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri's production house Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is an adaptation of a 2014 South Korean filmis scheduled to release on Eid, next year. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter