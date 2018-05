Bharat: Salman Khan And This Actor To Co-Star After 12 Years

Salman Khan at an event in Mumbai

Highlights The actor has worked with Salman Khan in Karan Arjun Bharat will release on Eid next year Bharat will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

The newest entrant to join the cast ofis actor Aasif Sheikh. Interestingly, this won't be the first time that Aasif will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan. The duo have worked together in films such asand. The two were last seen together in the 2006 film. The news was disseminated through's official Twitter page. The post read: "Ace comedian Aasif Sheikh from popular TV serialto work with Salman Khan after 12 years." Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat features Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, Disha Patni and comedian Sunil Grover.Here's the aforementioned post.Aasif Sheikh started his career with India's first daily television showand became a household name after featuring in the popular sitcom. He has been part of many television shows such asandamong others.In Salman Khan will be seen sporting five different looks spanning 60 year. The actor will also be seen playing a 20-year-old character in the film. The film will be shot across different locations in Abu Dhabi, Punjab and Delhi. The film will be co-produced by Salman Khan 's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri's production house Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is an adaptation of a 2014 South Korean filmis scheduled to release on Eid, next year.