Why Ruby Bhatia Rejected 'Big Money' For <i>Bigg Boss</i>, Now Does Life Coaching For Rs 1,000

Former VJ Ruby Bhatia, once a prominent face of Indian television in the 1990s, has opened up about her journey from early fame to a life shaped by spirituality and self-discovery. She also spoke about being offered a chance to participate in the hit reality show Bigg Boss.

Known for hosting shows like BPL Oye and the Filmfare Awards, she stepped away from the spotlight at the height of her popularity.

What's Happening

In a recent conversation with The Quiet Stories Podcast, she said, "I was called by Bigg Boss. It was big money, but I said, 'I have two little bosses at home and I need to take care of them.'"

She continued, "We don't need that much money. We need a few thousand here and there. Around Rs 40,000-50,000 a month and we are comfortable. If Rs1 lakh or Rs 1 crore comes, most welcome, but I am not going to disturb the balance we have in the family. If I am away for three months, I am sad and they are sad. Everything gets disturbed. Then what is the point of the money?"

Furthermore, speaking of what led her to turn to social media to work and earn, she said, "We are a simple household. You have to keep track of every rupee; otherwise, everything goes up and down. My husband, my kids and I live a simple life. I had to start earning by myself. I can't do a 12-hour shoot. I can't physically live that life. I can't do it. So I started working on social media."

On How Motherhood Changed Her

Ruby Bhatia explained how her two children, Krishna and Vishnu, taught her more than anything else ever could. She spoke of a particular incident that altered her thinking.

It was an anchoring assignment she had taken, planning to be back in an hour. However, when she returned after an hour and a half, she found her son Krishna crying.

Ruby recalled, "I said to my husband, 'Has he been crying since I left?' He said yes. I was like, 'Oh gosh, he has been crying for one and a half hours.' I thought, no. What is the point? I got a good amount of money, but I thought, 'Your tears? We will wipe them. We won't be the reason you cry.'"

She continued, "When life becomes that tender, that sensitive, that vulnerable, you take a call. What else are you going to do? I did it out of choice because, in a way, I didn't have a choice. They are your babies. You want to make sure they are okay. That is the kind of transition my life took."

"I know my kids need me, and being with them is what the Lord wants right now. He doesn't want me to serve millions. He wants me to serve these two. That requires a kind of flexibility that is difficult but very rewarding. I was a star, and today I have to clean the house. I cook, I make roti and sabzi. I need to do what needs to be done and have the grit to do it as a human being," added Ruby Bhatia.

Work

Ruby Bhatia's work today includes life coaching, personality development and weight management.

Speaking of giving one-on-one guidance, she said, "I am like your big sister. Some people call me Ruby Di. Whenever you need me, I am there for you."

She also sends material to her clients to prepare and apply in their lives.

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