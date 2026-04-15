Why Rashmika Mandanna Gave Makeup Team 'Just 40 Minutes' To Get Her Ready For Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married in Udaipur on February 26. Since then, the internet has been flooded with pictures from their wedding ceremony and other festivities. Recently, her makeup artist revealed how quickly the actress got ready.

What's Happening

Rashmika Mandanna's makeup artist, Tanvi Chemburkar, told on Masoom Minawala's podcast, "She was radiating with so much joy. She had an event the previous evening, so she hadn't slept enough. She came cut-to-cut, and she was like, 'Guys, you have just 40 minutes to get me ready,' but we took an hour."

She continued, "Overall, she took only one and a half hours to get fully ready from top to bottom. But she was so happy - even while walking down the aisle, you could see that excitement on her face; that's why she looked the way she did."

About The Vijay-Rashmika Wedding

Days after the Udaipur wedding, the couple hosted a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4.

Following their wedding, the couple made arrangements to distribute sweets across several cities in India. In a note shared on X, the couple wrote, "To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With mithai and food."

They added, "So on 1 March we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With love, Vijay & Rashmika."

Sweets were distributed in cities including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.

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