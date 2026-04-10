Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna Gets Coorg Bungalow As 30th Birthday Gift From Father

Rashmika Mandanna turned 30 on April 5 and marked her special day in the presence of her loved ones. After getting married to actor Vijay Deverakonda in a grand Udaipur wedding on February 26, this was the first time the newlyweds visited her hometown as a married couple. The celebration was undoubtedly heartwarming.

Amid the celebrations, Rashmika Mandanna's father, Madan Mandanna, surprised her by gifting a bungalow named “Serenity” near her hometown in Virajpet, a town in the Kodagu (Coorg) district of Karnataka, as reported by Nakkheeran.

Named "Serenity," the bungalow is more than a luxury asset. It is a quiet retreat, providing a space for her to relax away from the public eye amid her busy schedule.

Rashmika Mandanna's 30th B'Day Photo Dump

On Instagram, the actress shared a series of photographs from her intimate birthday celebration with her loved ones. She wrote, “My 30th birthday was kinda different this time,” and added a list of things she did to mark the special day. “Went back home after a while. Went to the temple I've grown up going to.. Went to my school and saw it from outside (because of time constraints) and revisited childhood for a quick bit.”

Rashmika further added, “Cut the cake amongst the people who are the reason for my being today, to the people who are going to be my forever.” The birthday girl then revealed that she hosted a small dinner gathering for the part of her family who couldn't be there for her grand wedding with Vijay Deverakonda.

The couple reportedly visited the Sri Igguthappa Temple in Padi before hosting a private reception in her hometown on April 5 and 6, where they also observed traditional Kodava customs. She was dressed in Kodava ethnic attire, reflecting her roots and heritage. Her family organised meals and distributed sweets to locals and even announced scholarships for meritorious students from the area on the occasion, turning it into a memorable moment.

Not only this, Rashmika met her girlfriends and even posed in front of her alma mater, Coorg Public School (COPS), in Gonikoppal, Karnataka.

She concluded by reflecting on her soulful journey with her family, saying she believes everything in life happens for a good reason and that, because of this, everything feels worthwhile.



Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Gushes Over Wife Rashmika Mandanna: "Coorgi Women Are Very Beautiful, And I'm Married To One"