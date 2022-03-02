Why Internet, Why? Photoshopped Wedding Pic Of Salman Khan And Sonakshi Sinha Is Going Viral

An edited image of Salman and Sonakshi. (courtesy: gossipsbtown)

Sonakshi made her acting debut with Salman

They co-starred in all three parts of the 'Dabangg' series

The Internet's obsession's with celeb weddings reflected in a poorly Photoshopped picture of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, which has gone crazy viral. So an edited a picture of Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan exchanging rings, dressed in festive outfits, surfaced on social media and it started trending big time after fanclubs dedicated to the actors curated the picture and referred to it as "wedding" photo of the two stars. Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan.

Sonakshi Sinha has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank and Mission Mangal, among others. She was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. She will next be seen in the film Kakuda.

In terms of work, Salman Khan recently returned from Dubai, where he led the Da-Bangg tour. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan was last seen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15. In terms if films, he was last seen in Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, which also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan, last year.