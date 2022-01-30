Sonakshi Sinha Shares Her 'Sunday Brunch' Look In This Video

Sonakshi Sinha posted this. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Got any Sunday plans? Well, we don't know about you but actress Sonakshi Sinha surely has got something going on, and her latest Instagram post gave us a glimpse of it. Apparently, she had planned a Sunday brunch. And boy, she was perfectly dressed for it. Sonakshi shared a makeup transformation video, and captioned it, “When you get ready too early for Sunday brunch!” In the beginning, we see her showing up without makeup in a black-and-white shirt. Her hair is tied behind while she looks down at a makeup brush and taps at it.

Then she starts speaking, using the makeup brush as a mic. Soon, she conceals the camera lens with the brush. When she takes the brush away, she has transformed into a new look, with graphic eye makeup and contoured features. She has styled her hair in messy curls, and worn a black neck choker.

Take a look at Sonakshi's Instagram Reels:

Sonakshi Sinha keeps her fans entertained through her social media posts. Recently, she hosted a "Ask Me Anything" session on her Instagram handle. During the session, a fan asked her about her plans for marriage. Sonakshi replied in her own quirky style. She wrote, "Everyone is also getting Covid-19, should I get too?"

When it comes to making and posting Instagram Reels, Sonakshi Sinha loves to indulge in them. The actress had earlier posted a Reels while bidding goodbye to 2021. She made a compilation of photos and videos from her outings or fun times spent with friends. She captioned the video, "Bye-bye 2021. Grateful for all the moments that made me smile, people who made it worth it and the lessons that were learnt… here's to a better 2022 for all of us. Happy new year guys. Make it count."

Sonakshi Sinha had tried her hands at makeup videos earlier too. She stunned her fans once by styling herself with a glamorous look. She painted her eyes with eyeshadow and eyeliner, and flaunted her facial features with a slight blush and red lip colour. What we loved the most was her funky hair dye.

Sonakshi Sinha is known for her roles in films such as Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara! and R... Rajkumar, among others.