Sonakshi Sinha Was Asked When She's Getting Married. Her ROFL Answer

Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of posts on her Instagram story, where she can be seen chilling on a couch, dressed in a night suit and re-watching the Marvel movies in chronological order. She hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram handle, where she interacted with her fans. During the AMA session, one of the fans asked Sonakshi about her wedding plans: "Everyone is getting married, when will you get married." Sharing a video clip in which she smiled and frowned, Sonakshi had a hilarious reply: "Everyone is also getting covid-19, should I get too?"

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha posted a "mermaid" picture in a pool.

Earlier this month, The actress shared a post, where she advised everyone to take precautions during this pandemic as she started her year on a "negative" note. Sharing the post, Sonakshi wrote: "For the first time I'm glad my new year started on a "negative" note," along with hashtags like #maskup #stayhome and #staysafe.

Not just this, she shared another post that features herself and wrote: "You trying to tell me this is twenty twenty too???" along with hashtags #maskup #stayhome and #staysafe in her caption.

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film Dabangg opposite Salman Khan as Rajjo. Since then, she has featured in several films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Mission Mangal, Dabangg 3 and among more. According to speculations, Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly dating actor Zaheer Iqbal. The duo started their career with Salman Khan projects.