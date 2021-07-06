Bhuj: The Pride Of India Motion Poster - Ajay Devgn Revives Memories Of 'The Greatest Battle Ever Fought'

Ajay Devgn shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ajaydevgn )

Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday, shared the motion poster of his forthcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India and also announced the release date of the film. The actor will play the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Kumar Karnik in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which will premiere two days before Independence Day, this year on August 13, on Disney+Hotstar. Vijay Kumar Karnik was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film is based on real-life events that took place during the war. The motion poster has glimpses of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi's respective characters and shows how Vijay Kumar Karnik, his team and some local villagers fearlessly fought Pakistani military, when they "raided the Bhuj airfield 35 times in 14 days."

Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Army Scout Ranchordas Pagi while Sonakshi Sinha plays social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. Nora portrays the role of spy Heena Rehman and Ammy Virk will be seen as Flight Officer Vikram Singh Baj Jethaaz.

Sharing the motion poster, Ajay Devgn described the 1971 Indo-Pak War as "the greatest battle ever fought." See here:

Bhuj: The Pride Of India was earlier slated to release on August 14 last year. Along with the release date last year, Ajay Devgn's first look from the film was also shared. Take a look:

Meanwhile, also see Sonakshi Sinha's first look from the film:

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by Bhushan Kumar.