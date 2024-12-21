Why Did Shruti Haasan Exit Adivi Sesh's <i>Dacoit</i>? It's Not Because Of Date Conflicts

Shruti Haasan stepped away from Adivi Sesh's upcoming project, Dacoit, due "uncomfortable work conditions," as opposed to reports of date clash mentioned earlier.

When the first look of the movie was released, there were several media reports that claimed that Mrunal Thakur replaced Shruti Haasan as the latter walked out of the project due to a scheduling conflict with her other project, Coolie.

However, a source close to the development has dismissed these reports. According to them, "Shruti Haasan shot the teaser of the film last year and post that, the shoot dates were being pushed every now and then."

That's not all, there were several other issues that made the actor walk out of the project.

"There were portions which were re-shot multiple times. The other actor in the film was involved too much in the script, and at times there were two people directing the film, which got very confusing," the source added.

"Shruti, despite being interested in showcasing a new side to her acting and working with the original director, wasn't comfortable with the over-involvement of the co-star. It made the workplace uncomfortable for her," the source further elaborated.

On December 17, the makers of the film released the first look with a special poster and teaser, which introduced Mrunal Thakur the lead actress.

However, this sparked curiosity among fans who wanted to know why Shruti Haasan was replaced in the film.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit: A Love Story is an action-packed drama featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, who will play estranged lovers. They will carry on a series of robberies which will ultimately transforms their lives.

Meanwhile, the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress is currently busy shooting for director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, featuring Rajinikanth.

After this, Shruti is set to begin shooting for Prabhas's upcoming film, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam.

Apart from these, the actress will also star in a project titled Chennai Story.

