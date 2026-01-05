Why Boman Irani, 66, Did His Own Stunts In <i>The Raja Saab</i>: <i>"Try Toh Karo"</i>

Veteran actor Boman Irani, who plays a pivotal role in Maruthi's upcoming film The Raja Saab, recently shared why he chose to perform his own stunts in the film. Speaking at a pre-release event ahead of the film's release, the actor spoke about his decision and the joy of taking risks at this stage in his career.

What Boman Irani Said

Boman shared that seeing his body double attempt bold stunts motivated him to try them himself. He mentioned that he felt confident enough and conveyed this to the director. "Maruthi asked, 'Are you sure, sir?' I said yes. Kya hi hoga, ek do scratches lagenge zyada se zyada (What's the worst that could happen? I might get a scratch or two at most), he shared.

He further added, "Mera jo experience hai, ye hai ki darne se achchha hai karne se. What's the point of being afraid? Try toh karo. (My experience says it's better to try than to be afraid. What's the point of being scared? Just try.)"

Reflecting on his age, Boman said, "I'm 66 now, and none of my school friends have the kind of opportunity I have. So, I grab it with both hands. I enjoy every single stunt."

Recalling the stunts, he said, "Idhar ghumaya, udhar ghumaya, lekin maza aata hai. Nothing's going to happen. All you'll have is a memory and a few cuts. Cuts heal, but memories never fade. I'm very grateful I can do this at this age."

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Boman Irani. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 9.

In a previously shared video on the film's official X page, Maruthi spoke about Prabhas's character, saying, "The Telugu audience has seen the entertaining side of Prabhas. But Pan India hasn't. After watching the film, you'll remember Prabhas for years. The get-up and everything... it's a great episode, never seen before on the Indian screen."

Thaman S has composed the music. Karthik Palani handles the cinematography, editing is by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao, and Rajeevan serves as the production designer.



