Why Asha Bhosle Refused To Enter RD Burman's Room After His Death

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle and music composer RD Burman shared a long professional association that later developed into a personal relationship. Following RD Burman's death in January 1994, Asha Bhosle was reportedly inconsolable and found it impossible to face the moment of loss.



According to a memoir account, the singer refused to enter the room where her husband's body was kept, saying she wanted to remember him as he was in life rather than see him after his death.

What Asha Bhosle Said

Over the years, Asha Bhosle and RD Burman's work together played a key role in shaping Hindi film music, while their bond extended beyond the recording studio.

RD Burman died on January 4, 1994, reportedly following two heart attacks. An account of the moments following his death was later shared in journalist Ajitabh Memon's memoir.

According to the book, Asha Bhosle was deeply affected by her husband's death and found it extremely difficult to confront the situation. The memoir stated that she refused to enter the room where Burman's body was kept, saying she wanted to remember him as he was in life. She was quoted as saying, "Main uss kamre mein nahin jaaongi. Main usse mara hua nahin dekh sakti. Main usse zinda dekhna chahti hoon." ("I will not enter that room. I cannot see him dead. I want to remember him alive.")

Lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar, a close friend and neighbour of the couple, was present at the time and offered support to Asha Bhosle in her grief.

About Asha Bhosle And RD Burman's Work

Asha Bhosle and RD Burman's collaboration produced some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema. Working together across multiple decades, they created music that ranged from romantic melodies to experimental compositions that reshaped the sound of Bollywood.

Some of their most well-known songs include Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Jaane Jaan Dhoondta Phir Raha, and Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera. Their chemistry as singer and composer played a crucial role in defining RD Burman's musical legacy and further cemented Asha Bhosle's position as one of India's most versatile playback singers.

Asha Bhosle found companionship in music composer RD Burman, with whom she shared a strong personal and professional bond. Together, they became one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated singer-composer pairs. The couple did not have children together.

Asha Bhosle died on April 12 at the age of 92.



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