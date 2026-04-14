Why Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav "Refused" To Meet Vidya Balan For 6 Years

Akshay Kumar is set to appear in Priyadarshan's upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, which is scheduled to be released in theatres this Friday. While promoting the film at an event in Delhi, Akshay spoke about the project and explained how it differs from his earlier horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

What Akshay Kumar Said

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor shared a personal anecdote related to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Akshay recalled that his son, Aarav, experienced a profound impact after watching the film's release in 2007. The actor said that Aarav was so frightened by Vidya Balan's character that he remained scared of the actor for nearly six years after watching the movie.

Akshay said, "I was talking to my son, and he told me when he saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa for the first time, he was scared of Vidya Balan for six years. Whenever she came home, he refused to meet her, didn't look into her eyes; he could see Manjulika in her. He had developed a problem with her. I actually had to nurture him and tell him that she wasn't Manjulika, she was Vidya, and she is a nice person. But he was never convinced. For six years, she was scarred."

Talking about Bhooth Bangla and how it differs from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he said, "Bhooth Bangla is a horror fantasy; it's like a Disney movie. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological thriller. When it starts, you can see she is possessed and later learn that it's a mental problem. In Bhooth Bangla, we have explained how Vadhusur came in and why he is doing what he is. The film is meant for children, also."

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is set to hit screens on April 16. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010.

The film features a large ensemble cast, including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and the late actor Asrani. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.



Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan And A String Of Repeat Dialogues