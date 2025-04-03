Why Did Akshay Kumar Break Down While Explaining Use Of Offensive Word In <i>Kesari 2</i> Trailer?

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar got emotional after being questioned about using the phrase ‘f**k you' in the trailer for Kesari Chapter 2.

On Thursday, the actor arrived in New Delhi for the grand release of the film's trailer. Speaking to the media at the event, Akshay clarified why he used the offensive word in the trailer.

Akshay, who plays the role of lawyer C Sankaran Nair in the film, stated, “Haan maine yeh word use kiya. Lekin voh jo word use kiya tha (for Indians in the trailer) ‘You are still a slave!'- that was not a gaali for you? I think usse bade gaali aur kuchh ho nahi sakti. I would have been happy if you had said something about using the word ‘slave' rather than you talking about me saying ‘f**k you'. Mere hisaab se agar aise time pe hum logon ne goli bhi maar di hoti na toh bhi chhota rehta.”

Khiladi Kumar was seen wiping away his tears as he stood up to address the media.

In one of the scenes in the trailer, Akshay takes a fearless stand in a courtroom against the British Empire. When a voice declares, “You are still a slave to the British Empire,” he shuts down his opponent with two powerful words, ‘F**k You' highlighting the strength of his character in the film.

The trailer opens with a powerful exchange between Akshay and General Dyer, where the actor questions, “How did you warn the crowd at Jallianwala Bagh to disperse? Did you use tear gas? Did you fire shots in the air? Or did you simply open fire without any warning?” To which General Dyer defends, “They were not just a crowd; they were terrorists.” Akshay counters, “But they were human beings! Babies as young as eight or nine months were shot in the chest with bullets. What weapons did they have?”

Inspired by true events, the film delves into the aftermath of the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the relentless quest for justice led by C. Sankaran Nair, a distinguished lawyer and former President of the Indian National Congress. The film also stars Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, a determined female barrister who partners with Nair in his pursuit of justice. R. Madhavan plays Neville McKinley, a brilliant mind referred to as 'a genius' in the film.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is set to release in theatres on April 18.

