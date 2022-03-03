'Who Is Prettier?' The Competition Is Between Sara Ali Khan And Varun Dhawan

Varun and Sara from Coolie No 1 (Courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's friendship needs to explanation. Recently, Varun shared a throwback photo with Sara from the sets of Coolie No 1 and asked "who's prettier?" He added, "Tbt to the time I had to dress like a chick and @saraalikhan95 was super impressed." Varun Dhawan is seen wearing a nurse dress and Sara looks pretty in a pastel Indian outfit. Several celebrities commented on Varun's post including Sara Ali Khan. Sara commented, "This was so so so hot." Samantha Ruth Prabhu left a laughing-out-loud emoji. Maniesh Paul commented, "I love the socks....you are looking so SOCKSY @varundvn." Dino Morea wrote, "Ohhhh Varunaaaa. Lovely yaaar."

Check out Varun Dhawan's throwback photo with Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan reposted Varun Dhawan's photo and across it, she wrote, "Twin."

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan were seen together in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, which was released in 2020. Sara had shared several videos with Varun at the time of the film's release and in one of the videos, she was seen talking to Varun, who was getting dressed as a nurse. Sharing the video, Sara had written, "Meet the hottest Nurse ever. Varuna Dhawan."

Coolie No 1 was directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. It was the remake of the 1995 film of the same name.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal. They have completed the shoot of the film. Varun Dhawan has Bhediya, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He also has Karan Johar's Jug Jug Jeeyo.