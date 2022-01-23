Varun Dhawan Recreates A Look Along With His Pet Pooch Joey

Varun Dhawan posted this. (Image courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan is a proud dog dad and he often loves to share images and videos of his pet on social media. On Sunday, the actor has shared a series of stories with his pet dog. Varun shared a series of pictures in which he is seen wearing a denim jacket that features himself along with his dog. In the first image, the actor can be seen holding Joey and posing backwards. The Instagram story was followed by two more images of the actor along with his dog.

Screenshot of Varun Dhawan's Instagram story

Recently, Varun Dhawan shared a throwback post with his pet when the cute dog was just a tiny pup. In the first image, the actor can be seen lounging on his bed holding his dog Joey. Sharing the image, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Baby Joey." This is followed by three more images of the actor holding his pet. In one of the pictures, Varun Dhawan is seen giving his dog a kiss. Adorable, isn't it? Replying to the post, director Zoya Akhtar dropped heart-eye emojis.

Varun Dhawan also shared a video of himself giving his dog some tasty treats in exchange for handshakes. The cute dog is seen offering his paw in exchange for a treat. After a few handshakes, Varun Dhawan asks the dog to lay down. But the excited dog then proceeds to slather Varun Dhawan with affectionate licks. Sharing the post, Varun wrote: "Teaching Joey how to do business although he loves licking me. P.S- he's always playful once I'm back home from work."

That's not all. Varun Dhawan even shared a video of himself playing and goofing around with his dog Joey at home. He is seen lazing on the couch with Joey on his lap, playing video games as Joey nibbles on his shorts and even running around the house with a string with the dog chasing him. With the song Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars playing in the background. Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "This is what I am doing," along with the hashtag #friendshipgoals.

Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in the films Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.