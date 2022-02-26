Sara Ali Khan Shares The Struggle Of Trying Different outfits. Bonus Her Shayari

Sara tries different outfits (Courtesy: saraalikhan95)

We might not be good at shayaris but the one person who has mastered the art is Sara Ali Khan. Give her a situation and she is ready with a shayari to go with it. Earlier today, she shared a video, in which, she is trying different outfits and the caption of the post is a shayari. Sara's shayari reads, "Try try try. Till it's almost brain fry. But I know the real reason why. You make me go through all this- yell scream and cry. And not gonna lie. I love the effort you consistently apply." She also tagged her stylist Ami Patel in the caption. Ami Patel replied to her and wrote, "Only Sara Ali Khan would post images from her fittings."

A few days back, Sara Ali Khan had played a game with her team. Her team was to answer a few questions related to Sara. The Kedarnath actress had captioned the video with a shayari and the same had read, "Watch Sara Beam. Chilling with the dream team. This is my scheme. To see who knows me to the extreme. Some answers are trickier than they seem." Sara's video has more than 17 lakh likes.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar. The film was a hit and the audience loved the new casting. She will next be seen in a movie opposite Vicky Kaushal. The title of the film is yet to be decided.