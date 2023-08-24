Meet Harman Singha - Rannvijay's Brother And Young Dharmendra From Rocky Aur Rani

Harman Singha with Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: harmansingha)

Who is Harman Singha? While the name may not be familiar, the face most definitely is thanks to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Harman played the younger version of Dharmendra in the Karan Johar film, impressing fans and critics alike. While this may be Harman's first big-budget film, he is not a stranger to the entertainment industry. After all, VJ-actor Rannvijay Singha is his elder brother. Harman's role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was well-received thanks to his resemblance with the veteran actor. In an interview, the young star revealed that the resemblance was entirely unplanned and everyone noticed it only much later. Harman told Hindustan Times, “The team was not sure they would find someone who looks so close to how Dharmendra ji used to look in his younger days. When I sent my pictures, they were also sent to Dharmendra ji and even he really liked it. He said, ‘Mujhe isse milna hai'. So, me somewhat looking like younger Dharam [Dharmendra] ji was not a planned thing. It's much later that people noticed it. But now, I hope someone makes his biopic and casts me.”

Before exploring his potential in acting, Harman Singha worked behind the camera for over six years. He stepped in as a writer, and an assistant director and even took on a bunch of technical jobs. “I always thought Rannvijay is the on-camera talent, and I'd be this cool writer-director guy and together we will be a great combination,” he quipped. However, two years ago, he decided to give acting a shot after “people including actor Bhumi Pednekar” spotted his potential.

Also, did you know Harman Singha and Ranveer Singh were friends way before Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani happened? In an Instagram post, Harman revealed that he has worked with the actor for shows and events by the NBA (National Basketball Association) India. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh is the Indian brand ambassador of the NBA. On the other hand, Harman hosts the NBA India Weekly Show.

A few days ago, Harman shared a lovely selfie with Ranveer Singh and added a dialogue from the film in the caption. Praising Ranveer Singh's work as Rocky in the film, Harman wrote, "Dadaji dadaji dadaji dadaji...aye that's Rabindranath Tagore...I knowww" - Rocky Randhawa. From working together for NBA India to being family in #rrkpk, this man has inspired me at every step, your 'Rocky' has been etched in history forever."

As mentioned above, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marked Harman Singha's first big project. Previously, he has starred in Potluck and other smaller projects. In addition to his passion for cinema, Harman Singha is a fitness enthusiast. A scan through his Instagram profile is enough to prove that the actor never misses a chance to sweat it out in the gym.

His camaraderie with brother Rannvijay Singha is nothing but pure sibling goals. Harman credited his brother for standing by him and believing in his potential. He said, “Rannvijay always told me to behave like a second-generation actor and go all out there with whatever I want to do. He gives me the confidence.”

Moving ahead, Harman Singha has directors like Hansal Mehta, Shoojit Sircar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra on his wish-list.