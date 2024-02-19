Meet Actor Bhavna Chauhan, Kishu Of Ranveer Singh's Viral Ad

Image instagrammed by Bhavna. (courtesy: BhavnaChauhan)

Actress Bhavna Chauhan has been making headlines for her viral advertisement with adult film actor Johnny Sins, and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. The advert which is for a men's health brand has received criticism from a section of people on the Internet (more on that later). Now, Bhavna has dropped a new video on Instagram. The montage showcases her journey in the industry. From snippets of various ad films to her Bollywood films, the video talks about how Bhavna has navigated her path in the industry. The video concludes with Bhavna's recent ad shoot with Johnny Sins. She captioned the video simply with, "IYKYK." For the background, she has picked the soulful number Husn by Anuv Jain.

In case you missed it, Ranveer Singh, last week, shared the advertisement for the healthcare brand. Check it out here:

Now, let us know a bit more about Bhavna Chauhan:

1. Bhavna Chauhan started her career by featuring in ad films. It was a dream come true moment for Bhavna Chauhan when she shared the screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a television commercial in 2017.

She also shared a picture with Big B on Instagram and said, “Dream until your dreams come true.”

2. Bhavna Chauhan was also seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in an ad-film. At the time of sharing the clip of the commercial on Instagram, she picked one of SRK's famous dialogues – “Picture abhi baki hai, mere dost” — for the caption.

3. Bhavna Chauhan played Gargi in the 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra.

In 2020, she featured in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara. The movie revolved around the Kashmiri pandit exodus of 1990.

4. Apart from her presence on the big screen, Bhavna has also appeared in many TV serials including Razia Sultan.

5. When not acting, Bhavna Chauhan loves to show her creativity on a canvas.

After Bhavna Chauhan's recent ad-shoot with Johnny Sins and Ranveer Singh went viral, actress Rashami Desai shared a detailed note about how the advert felt like a “slap”. Rashami wrote, “I've started my work from a regional film industry. And then I started working in the television industry. Ppl call it a small screen. Where normal people watch news, cricket, all #Bollywood films also and much more (sic)."

Rashami Desai further expressed, "After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt its a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television. Coz we are always made feel small and treated like 1. Actors really wanna work on big screen too. This is exactly how we get treated. Everyone is working hard. But I am sorry TV show pe yeh sab nahi dikhate. This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this a reality check for all the TV industry coz I feel its a slap. Maybe I am overreacting but we show culture and love to our audience. And I'm hurt coz I have had a respectful journey in the TV industry. Hope you all will understand the emotion. #msorryfornotbeingsorry," Rashami Desai added while ending her note. Read all about it here.

Responding to the backlash, Bhavna Chauhan told India Today, “They are marketers and understand the ripple effect of such things. Honestly, the original script was funnier but they altered it accordingly. The intention has always been to make it look like a normal scene from a TV show so that it's viewed casually by everyone at home. They wanted the topic to be normalised."

The actress added, “Koi mazaak nahi udaaya hai [No one made fun.]”