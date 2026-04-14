Who Can Play Asha Bhosle In Her Biopic? Two Actors The Legendary Singer Chose

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle remains one of the most influential figures in Indian music, with a career spanning more than eight decades. She went on to record thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages. Over the years, her long career, personal struggles, and lasting impact on Hindi cinema have frequently sparked discussions about a possible biopic based on her life. In a past interview, when asked which actress she thought could portray her on screen, Asha Bhosle named two actresses: Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut.

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Speaking to Bombay Times, Asha Bhosle said, "I think Priyanka Chopra Jonas would be perfect to play me on screen. Kangana Ranaut is also a very good actor. I feel she can be a great choice, too." She then added, "Having said this, I don't think a film based on my life will ever be made (laughs!)."

Notably, Kangana Ranaut shared a professional connection with Asha Bhosle through her film work. Kangana's 2014 film Queen featured a recreated version of the song Hungama Ho Gaya, which was originally sung by Asha Bhosle in the 1973 film Anhonee. In the same year, Asha Bhosle also lent her voice to the song Kaafi Nahi Chaand from Kangana's film Revolver Rani.

Asha Bhosle Dies At 92

Asha Bhosle died on April 12 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. On Sunday, Dr Prateet Samdani confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to multi-organ failure. He said, "It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure..."

Asha Bhosle won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008. She is known for hits such as Dum Maro Dum (1971), Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (1971), Chura Liya Hai Tumne (1973), Yeh Mera Dil (1978), and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (1981).