When You Are Disha Patani, Makeup Is Optional. Her Glowing Skin Is The Star Of This Selfie

Disha Patani in a no-makeup look. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani is an avid social media user and keeps her followers updated by sharing her gorgeous pictures. Speaking of which, recently, the actress shared a selfie on her Instagram stories, showing off her no-make look. In the image, Disha is glowing in a green t-shirt and has left her hair loose. The actress skipped the caption, but we can say her photo is enough to create a buzz on the internet. Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Disha Patani will be joining Deepika Padukone and Prabhas for their upcoming movie Project K, helmed by Nag Ashwin. A few days ago, she shared a picture of her welcome gift that she received from Vyjayanthi Movies. The basket included a bouquet of roses and a welcome note that read, "Project K welcomes you! We are thrilled to have you on board!".

Talking about the film, Project K is a pan-Indian film which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

On Wednesday, Disha Patani shared a post on her Instagram handles announcing the release date of Ek Villain Returns. Sharing a mask photo, she wrote, "#EkVillainReturns gets a new release date, 29th July 2022."

Earlier, she shared an alluring sunkissed picture of herself in a red t-shirt paired with black and white shorts. The actress flashed her million-dollar smile and showed off her glowing skin. In the caption, she dropped emoticons. Check out below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani also has Karan Johar's Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.