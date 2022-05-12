When You Are Disha Patani, Makeup Is Optional. Her Glowing Skin Is The Star Of This Selfie

Disha Patani shared an alluring picture on her Instagram

Disha Patani in a no-makeup look. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani is an avid social media user and keeps her followers updated by sharing her gorgeous pictures. Speaking of which, recently, the actress shared a selfie on her Instagram stories, showing off her no-make look. In the image, Disha is glowing in a green t-shirt and has left her hair loose. The actress skipped the caption, but we can say her photo is enough to create a buzz on the internet. Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. 

Here have a look at her post: 

Disha Patani will be joining Deepika Padukone and Prabhas for their upcoming movie Project K, helmed by Nag Ashwin. A few days ago, she shared a picture of her welcome gift that she received from Vyjayanthi Movies. The basket included a bouquet of roses and a welcome note that read, "Project K welcomes you! We are thrilled to have you on board!". 

Talking about the film, Project K is a pan-Indian film which will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. 

On Wednesday, Disha Patani shared a post on her Instagram handles announcing the release date of Ek Villain Returns. Sharing a mask photo, she wrote, "#EkVillainReturns gets a new release date, 29th July 2022." 

Here have a look: 

Earlier, she shared an alluring sunkissed picture of herself in a red t-shirt paired with black and white shorts. The actress flashed her million-dollar smile and showed off her glowing skin. In the caption, she dropped emoticons. Check out below: 
 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani also has Karan Johar's Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. 

