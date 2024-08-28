When Uorfi Javed Met Her Crush Arjun Kapoor: "Mustered Up The Courage To Approach Him And..."

Social media star Uorfi Javed is busy with the promotions of her new reality show Follow Karlo Yaar. The Internet sensation, in a recent interview with Galatta India, confessed that she has a crush on actor Arjun Kapoor. "I must confess, I have a huge crush on Arjun Kapoor. We've met briefly at parties twice, but I get completely tongue-tied around him. My mind starts racing," said Uorfi. She added, "Unfortunately, he has no idea what's going on in my head. During one party, I mustered up the courage to approach him and simply said, you know my name, hoping to break the ice and maybe, just maybe, catch his attention."

During the interaction, Uorfi also talked about Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She said, "Samantha and I are Instagram friends. Usko agar mera koi video bhi pasand aata hai toh she uploads it on her story (If she likes my video, she uploads it on her story). I don't think there's a motive behind it. She's just genuinely supporting me. She is a girl's girl. Sam is full-on like a girl's girl."

The series Follow Karlo Yaar premiered on August 23 on OTT platform Prime Video. The nine-episode series, produced by Sol Productions' Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja, introduces us to the "real" Uorfi Javed.

Uorfi Javed is known for participating in TV reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and MTVSplitsvillaX4. She started trending big time for her unconventional outfit choices. She has also worked on daily soaps such as Daayan and Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya.