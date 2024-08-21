Uorfi Javed Sets Her Outfit On Fire (Literally): "Burned My Lashes And Eyebrows"

Uorfi Javed, the Internet's ultimate fashion daredevil, has done it again, setting the bar-and herself-on fire (quite literally). No one in the fashion game dares to be as bold and innovative as Uorfi and she proves it every time she steps out. But this time, she quite literally turned up the heat at the trailer launch event for her upcoming show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar. In a jaw-dropping moment that left the internet ablaze, Uorfi set her dress on fire to reveal the name of her new series. Yes, you read that right-she fearlessly stood in flames, letting the fire consume her outfit just to unveil the title.

If anyone thought Uorfi couldn't surprise us anymore, she just proved them wrong. The reality show star shared a video on Instagram capturing the lit moment (pun intended). Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Burned my lashes and eyebrows but it was worth it." She added, "This stunt is performed in a controlled environment and under professional supervision. Please do not try this at home."

Fans were quick to shower her with praise for her audacious stunt. One fan cheered, "Gutttsss and glory," while another referred to her as "Magician UORFI." A third fan wrote, "Khatron Ke Khiladi."

Follow Kar Lo Yaar, a nine-episode series, promises to pull back the curtain on Uorfi's life, offering fans a raw, unfiltered look at the drama behind the scenes. Beyond the Instagram filters and the social media spectacle, the series will delve into her challenging journey, her relentless pursuit of fame and the complicated dynamics of her personal life. Mark your calendars because Follow Kar Lo Yaar premieres on August 23 on Amazon Prime. Get ready to dive into Uorfi's world, where the only thing more unpredictable than her outfits is her life.