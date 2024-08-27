Advertisement

Uorfi Javed On Her Friendship With Samantha Ruth Prabhu: "She's Genuinely Supporting Me"

"She is a girl's girl," said Uorfi about Samantha

Read Time: 2 mins
Uorfi Javed On Her Friendship With Samantha Ruth Prabhu: "She's Genuinely Supporting Me"
Images Instagrammed by Samantha Prabhu, Uorfi Javed. (courtesy: SamanthaPrabhu)
New Delhi:

Uorfi Javed, famous for her experimental and unconventional sartorial choices, recently revealed that she shares a virtual friendship with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Earlier, the actor-influencer claimed, she doesn't have friends in the industry. Speaking to Galatta India, Uorfi said, "Samantha and I are Instagram friends. Usko agar mera koi video bhi pasand aata hai toh she uploads it on her story (If she likes my video, she uploads it on her story). I don't think there's a motive behind it. She's just genuinely supporting me. She is a girl's girl. Sam is full-on like a girl's girl. Sam and I have a common friend, so Instagram pe baat hui hai, but indirectly humari baatein hoti hain... (We have talked over Instagram. We talked indirectly).Sam is the best."

In the same conversation, Uorfi also revealed that she has a huge crush on Arjun Kapoor. "I must confess, I have a huge crush on Arjun Kapoor! We've met briefly at parties twice, but I get completely tongue-tied around him. My mind starts racing with all the things I'd love to do with him - things he can't even imagine! Unfortunately, he has no idea what's going on in my head. During one party, I mustered up the courage to approach him and simply said, 'You know my name,' hoping to break the ice and maybe, just maybe, catch his attention," Uorfi told Galatta India.

Uorfi Javed's series - Follow Kar Lo Yaar was recently released on Prime Video. The nine-episode series is produced by Sol Productions' Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja. The show has been described as, "An unfiltered and immersive viewpoint into the vibrant and captivating life of Javed, India's biggest viral sensation".

Uorfi Javed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Follow Kar Lo Yaar
;