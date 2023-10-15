Sunny Deol Reveals Carrying 'Swords And Hockey Sticks' In Cars In His Early Days In Films

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: Sunnydeol)

Sunny Deol's recently released film Gadar 2 was a blockbuster hit. The film, directed by Anil Sharma, was a sequel to the 2001 superhit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Now, Sunny Deol has opened up about his college days. The actor was joined by his son Rajveer Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with Dono. Sunny Deol told Mashable India, “I have been in a lot of fights. We used to carry swords, metal rods, and hockey sticks in our cars. This was back in the day, there used to be gangs; times are different now.”

He added, “We used to provoke strangers into racing us. That's the life we've lived. And then I had to hide it from my parents, especially my father. My mother would handle these situations when they got out of hand.”

Sunny Deol also spoke about the time when he got into a fight during a match at CCI-Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. “I have had fights everywhere. At an India-New Zealand match at Brabourne Stadium, I was with my friends. Some people found out that I was Dharmendra's son, and then they started ragging me. Then they started throwing cigarette butts at me. I lost my mind. I'm a Sardar, after all. I started swinging, and I had no idea who I was hitting, I just kept beating people up.”

In a previous interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Sunny Deol had opened up about the cricket match incident. The actor said that the fight got so intense that the police had to intervene. “I was in my early twenties at that time and I hadn't made my acting debut. We were sitting at the North stand, it was a bit rowdy. Someone got to know that I am Dharmendra's son and they started ragging me. They started throwing cigarette butts. Then I got up, turned around, and started beating people. I don't know what happened to me at that time, I didn't see anything and just started fighting. Then the police came and took me from there. When somebody crosses a limit then these things happen.”