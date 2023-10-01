Ahead Of Dono's Release, Rajveer Deol Says 'I Should Not Try To Be My Dad Or My Dada'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: the_rajveer_deol)

Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Rajshri Productions' Dono alongside Paloma Dhillon. Ahead of the film's release in theatres on October 5th, Rajveer Deol, in an exclusive chat with India Today, spoke about what he learnt observing his family over the years and also stressed on the need to create an individual stamp on the industry. Rajveer told IndiaToday.in, “The one thing I have picked up on is that it is the best thing to leave your work at the door. When you are home, carrying work home, it results in a longer day than it should be.” He added, “The one thing that relaxed me was that I should not try to be my dad or my Dada or Chachas. Having an individual stamp on this industry takes its time, but I shouldn't be pressured by all the greats that have come from my family.”

In an earlier interview, Rajveer opened up about his father's [Sunny Deol] struggles, sacrifices and the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, which is a sequel to the 2001 release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Rajveer told Siddharth Kannan, “For 22 years, I have seen him [father] struggle and really work hard. There are no day-offs like when people come up to me and say actor life is very easy. It must be just travelling around because they must have met other actors. I get angry because I see how much my dad works and how much family time he sacrifices to go out there and do something. So to see him finally land a hit with a movie like Gadar 2…He deserves it.”

Rajveer Deol added that the Deol family was “emotional” and “so happy” for him [Sunny Deol]. He said, “I don't know how to describe that joyful feeling or anything. We were pinching ourselves that it was a dream. Like, I couldn't believe it when the first day I heard how much it did [Gadar 2's collection]. Even at ₹ 200 crore, [we felt] chal this is good then it just didn't stop. It just kept going up and up. We were always laughing because we didn't know how to describe this moment. We were all emotional and so happy for him. Just to see him finally get what he deserves.”Gadar 2 is currently the second highest-grosser after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Dono also marks the directorial debut of Avnish S Barjatya, who is the son of veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. The film will be released on October 5.