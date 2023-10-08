Sunny Deol Says The Word Nepotism Is Used By Those 'Frustrated About Not Finding Success'

Image Instagrammed by Karan Deol. (Courtesy: imkarandeol)

Sunny Deol has shared his thoughts on the nepotism debate. The superstar, whose younger son, Rajveer Deol, recently made his Bollywood debut with Dono, said that he, at times, fails to understand the meaning of nepotism. Speaking to The Lallantop, the actor said, “People keep talking about nepotism and then I used to think what is this even? Phir main baad mein sochne lag gaya, ki baap apne bache ke liye nahi karta, to kiske liye karta hai? Ye baat mujhe samajh mein nahi aati, chaahe jo bhi field mein ho. [I used to think if a father will not help his children, who will he support then? I fail to understand this. This is irrespective of the field.]”

Sunny Deol continued, “Be it acting or any field, every father thinks about how to make his child's life comfortable. This word (Nepotism) is mostly used by those, who are not at fault. But they are frustrated about not finding success. So, they use this word to vent their frustration.” As per the actor, “iss word [Nepotism] ka koi matlab nahi hai (The word, Nepotism, has no meaning).”

Talking about his family and his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, Sunny Deol said, “My father made his own identity. Whatever I am today and whatever Bobby and Abhay are, it's because of our own identity. Of course, now I do know what it means to be a father and how my father felt. What are a father's fears and pains?”

For his son Rajveer Deol, the actor said that this is his “own journey”. Donoalso marked the debut of Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Dhillon. The film also marked veteran director Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya's debut.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee said, “Dono never breaks free from old habits emphatically enough to be able to soar. It is pretty to look at all right but difficult to digest. A dreary narrative, unimaginative writing, uninspired performances and a shallow plot that never springs to life offset all the pulchritude of the people and places that the film seeks to get some purchase from.”