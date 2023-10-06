Iulia Vantur Spotted At Dono Screening That Salman Khan Attended

Iulia Vantur at Dono screening

Sunny Deol's son and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Dhillon made their debuts in Dono, which released in thatres on Friday. Ahead of the release of the movie, the makers hosted a lavish screening in Mumbai. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and son Junaid, director Rajkumar Santoshi, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Poonam Dhillon attended the event. Salman's rumoured ex-girlfriend Iulia Vantur also marked her presence in style. She opted for a black ensemble and minimal jewellery. However, Salman and Iulia were not pictured together. Take a look at Iulia's picture from the night:

A few months back, Iulia Vantur released a rendition of 80's classic Raat Baaki Baat Baaki. The new track was dropped on YouTube and other social media platforms. Salman Khan gave a shout out to the song. Sharing the song on his Instagram feed, Salman Khan wrote, "Congrats to all for the song. Watch now. Raat Baaki." Take a look at the post here:

The new version of Raat Baaki Baat Baaki has been directed by Haider Khan, composed by Sajid Khan and choreographed by Mudassar Khan. Apart from Iulia Vantur, Raat Baaki Baat Baaki also stars Sangay Tsheltrim, Daljit Sean Singh, and Nasir Khan.

Iulia Vantur is often spotted at family gatherings of Salman Khan. Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Iulia called Salman her biggest support system and revealed he encouraged her to sing. She was quoted saying, "Salman discovered my singing voice. He encouraged me to sing. In fact, I never thought I would be singing. Yes, it was a passion, but I didn't know I would pursue it as a profession. So I sing because of him."