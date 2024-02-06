When Sonam Kapoor Wore Her Mother Sunita Kapoor's 35 Year-Old Ghar Chola

Image instagrammed by Sonam Kapoor. (courtesy: SonamKapoor)

Sonam Kapoor always stuns her fans and followers with her sartorial choices. On Tuesday, the Neerja actor shared a few images of herself in which she can be seen clad in a red ghar chola saree. Wondering, what's so special about this saree? The saree is from Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor's collections and it's 35 years old. Sonam Kapoor attended photographer Apeksha Maker's wedding reception on Sunday and she wore the saree for the occasion. Sonam wrote in the caption, "Wearing my mom's 35 year old ghar chola...Thanks mama for lending me this sari and blouse, love raiding your closet... Do you know what a ghar chola is and the significance of it? Would love to know your answers in the comment section." Sunita Kapoor dropped a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section. Aditi Rao Hydari dropped a red heart emoji and Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Love it" in the comments section. Take a look:

Here's the video in which Sonam Kapoor can be seen arriving at the venue and she posed with the bride and the groom. Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor went to Paris Fashion Week and represented the fashion brand Dior over there. She shared a few solo images of herself from Paris. She also shared a few images with husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor can be seen wearing a black gown in the pictures. She can be seen tying her hair with a bow-ribbon. Anand Ahuja can be seen wearing a bandhgala. Sonam wrote in the caption, "Date night with my baby in Versailles to one of the most beautiful dinners I've been too. Obviously in all dior Also wearing this gorgeous bow from one of my favourite ribbon shops in London vvrouleaux." Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja often set couple goals as they share pictures of themselves. A few days back, the Neerja actor shared a bunch of pictures featuring herself and husband Anand Ahuja. The couple looked stunning in the pictures. While Sonam Kapoor wore an embellished ensemble, Anand Ahuja kept it classy and simple. In one picture, Sonam and Anand can be seen posing adorably. In another, Anand can be seen looking at Sonam while her eyes are fixed at camera. Sonam wrote in the caption, "The most dapper date... I married a perfect gentleman." Take a look:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Blind.