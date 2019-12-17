When Salman Khan And Sivakarthikeyan Promoted Each Other's Films

Salman Khan and Sivakarthikeyan in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: kjr_studios)

Twitter went in a state of frenzy when Bollywood star Salman Khan met Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan, on Tuesday evening, so much so that the hashtag #SKMeetsSK trended on Twitter. Salman Khan, who was in Chennai for the promotional duties of his upcoming film Dabangg 3, managed to take some time out of his busy schedule and met Sivakarthikeyan. Salman even released the teaser of Sivakarthikeyan's film Hero, which is slated to release on December 20 (the same day as Dabangg 3. KJR Studios, who will be distributing the Tamil version of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, shared a video of both the actors wishing each other luck for their respective films. The caption on the post read, "#SKMeetsSK. Both our heroes Salman Khan and Sivakartikeyan wish each other for the success for Dabangg 3 Tamil Hero ."

Check out the video here:

Speaking about the popular Dabangg series, Salman Khan, in an interview with news agency PTI revealed that Chulbul Pandey was originally meant to be dark character and that Arbaaz Khan and Randeep Hooda were offered the film. However, Salman was zeroed in for the lead role. "It was a very dark film, small film to be made under Rs 2 crore. At that point of time, it had Randeep Hooda and Arbaaz. So Arbaaz said he has been approached for this and it's a good one so just hear it," PTI quoted Salman as saying.

Dabangg 3 is the third installment of the super hit Dabangg series. The film will be directed by Prabhu Deva. Just like its previous renditions, Dabangg 3 has also been produced by Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan. Salman and Sonakshi Sinha have reprised their roles as Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo, respectively while Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep are the latest additions to the Dabangg family.