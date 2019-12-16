Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Tweets A Poser - 'King Of Romance Shah Rukh Khan Ya Hum?'

Salman and Saiee Manjrekar in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Saiee Manjrekar is making her Bollywood debut with Dabangg 3

Salman also co-stars with Sonakshi Sinha in the movie

Dabangg 3 is all set to hit screens on December 20

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is all set to hit screens on December 20 next week, ahead of which Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey introduced us to his "pehla pyaar Khushi" with an adorable promo on Monday. Dabangg 3, which is the third instalment in the Dabangg series of films, will also feature glimpses of Chulbul Pandey's life before he became a cop and before he met Rajjo (played by Sonakshi Sinha), who is now his wife. In the teaser, Chulbul Pandey appears to be green with envy as he spots posters of Shah Rukh Khan all around Khushi (Saiee Manjrekar)'s room. He even asks Khushi to name some of her favourite people, when she says: "Mama aur humari saheli Rajeshwari pasand hai." Just as she says this, Chulbul Pandey spots another poster of Shah Rukh on her wall.

Salman Khan shared the teaser with a teasing reference to Shah Rukh: "King of romance Shah Rukh Khan ya hum? Khushi ke dil ki baat samajhana itna easy bhi nahi hai..." he wrote. What do you think?

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 marks 21-year-old Saiee Manjrekar's Bollywood debut. Fans got a glimpse of their onscreen romance in the song Naina Lade. Actor Mahesh Manjrekar, who is Saiee Manjrekar's father, featured in the first instalment of the movie. Sonakshi Sinha reprises her role as Chulbul Pandey's wife Rajjo in Dabangg 3 while Arbaaz Khan also returns as Chulbul Pandey's brother Makkhi.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have actively promoted each other's films in the recent past. Shah Rukh featured in a cameo in Salman's Bharat after which, Salman returned the favour with a cameo in Shah Rukh's Zero. Shah Rukh and Salman are co-stars of 1995's iconic film Karan Arjun and also featured together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Salman also had a cameo in Shah Rukh's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.