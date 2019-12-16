Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's Brothers Arbaaz And Sohail Watch Chulbul Pandey's Film

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's Brothers Arbaaz And Sohail Watch Chulbul Pandey's Film

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan at Dabangg 3 screening.

  • Salman Khan hosted a special screening of Dabangg 3 on Sunday
  • Sonakshi and Saiee were missing from the screening
  • Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20
Salman Khan, who is currently busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 managed to scoop some time out of his schedule and hosted a special screening of his film in Mumbai's Yash Raj Studios on Sunday. The screening was attended by Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. Salman's brother-in-law and LoveYatri actor Aayush Sharma also watched the film. Needless to say, the film's director Prabhu Deva and Kichcha Sudeep, who plays the antagonist in the film, attended the screening. We missed the film's actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar at the screening.

See the pictures from last night's screening here:

Salman Khan arriving at the screening.

Arbaaz Khan photographed at the screening.

Sohail Khan at the screening.

Aayush Sharma photographed at the the screening.

Prabhu Deva was all smiles at the screening.

Sudeep photographed at the screening.

In a recent interview with news agency PTI, the film's lead actor Salman Khan revealed that Dabangg was originally meant to be a dark film and that his brother Arbaaz Khan and actor Randeep Hooda were approached for the film. However, Salman Khan was finally zeroed in as Chulbul Pandey and the rest is history. "It was a very dark film, small film to be made under Rs 2 crore. At that point of time, it had Randeep Hooda and Arbaaz. So Arbaaz said he has been approached for this and it's a good one so just hear it," PTI quoted Salman as saying. Arbaaz Khan later produced the film and also starred as Salman's brother Makhanchan Pandey.

Dabangg 3 is the third installment of the super hit Dabangg series. The film will be directed by Prabhu Deva. Just like its previous renditions, Dabangg 3 has also been produced by Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan. Salman and Sonakshi Sinha have reprised their roles as Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo, respectively while Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep are the latest additions to the Dabangg family.

