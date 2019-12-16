Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's Brothers Arbaaz And Sohail Watch Chulbul Pandey's Film

Highlights
- Salman Khan hosted a special screening of Dabangg 3 on Sunday
- Sonakshi and Saiee were missing from the screening
- Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20
Salman Khan, who is currently busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 managed to scoop some time out of his schedule and hosted a special screening of his film in Mumbai's Yash Raj Studios on Sunday. The screening was attended by Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. Salman's brother-in-law and LoveYatri actor Aayush Sharma also watched the film. Needless to say, the film's director Prabhu Deva and Kichcha Sudeep, who plays the antagonist in the film, attended the screening. We missed the film's actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar at the screening.
See the pictures from last night's screening here:
In a recent interview with news agency PTI, the film's lead actor Salman Khan revealed that Dabangg
Dabangg 3 is the third installment of the super hit Dabangg series. The film will be directed by Prabhu Deva. Just like its previous renditions, Dabangg 3 has also been produced by Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan. Salman and Sonakshi Sinha have reprised their roles as Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo, respectively while Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep are the latest additions to the Dabangg family.